University of Florida announces partnership with IBM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida announced a partnership with IBM on Monday to create an artificial intelligence program.

The goal of this partnership is to make UF an “Artificial Intelligence” University. UF and IBM officials are working together to create new cyber-security courses.

The pair also plan to build a new campus in West Palm Beach to serve people in South Florida.

Kent Fuchs, Current University of Florida President says

“And second to provide an educated workforce beyond and above what those individuals might seek elsewhere across the state, including beyond and above what they might get in Gainesville at the University of Florida in Gainesville.”

A UF professor spearheading the effort says this investment will help the University grow in the 21st century.

UF’s “Artificial Intelligence” initiative has received more than 250-million dollars from the university, the state of Florida, and donors.

An official with IBM says the pandemic shows the need for better artificial intelligence more than 900,000 students from more than 10,000 Universities are enrolled in specialized courses through the program.

