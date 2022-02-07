Valerie Young is having a case management hearing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a case management hearing for Valerie Young.

She was arrested in May.

This hearing is regarding the death of her niece Delia Young.

She is charged with homicide, neglect of a child with great bodily harm, and obstruction and destruction of evidence.

The hearing starts at 2 p.m.

