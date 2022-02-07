Valerie Young is having a case management hearing
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a case management hearing for Valerie Young.
She was arrested in May.
This hearing is regarding the death of her niece Delia Young.
She is charged with homicide, neglect of a child with great bodily harm, and obstruction and destruction of evidence.
The hearing starts at 2 p.m.
