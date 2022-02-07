The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of fifth graders help break ground on a new learning center on their school campus in Alachua County.

The groundbreaking is at Oak View Middle School in Newberry on Monday evening.

The building will have 16 classrooms and be paid for by the half-cent for schools tax.

Students from each fifth-grade class will place an item in a time capsule buried near the new building.

Alachua County school board members evaluate superintendent Carlee Simon during their Tuesday night meeting.

The meeting starts at 6:30 and board members discuss Simon’s evaluation after hearing teacher union updates.

Some school board members have questioned Simon’s performance in the role.

Citizen input is scheduled for right after board members’ discussion.

Former Third District State Attorney Jeff Seigmeister has a hearing on Thursday.

He’s charged with bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax fraud.

The Thursday hearing in the middle district court in Jacksonville is a change of plea hearing.

Seigmeister plans to plead guilty and faces up to 129 years in prison.

