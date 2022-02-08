$200,000 in college scholarships available to Alachua County Public School seniors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuition, fees, housing, and books are just a few college expenses students can help pay for as part of the Education Foundation of Alachua County’s Senior Scholarship Program.

Seniors who meet the criteria are eligible to receive scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 dollars. Students must complete one application to be considered for more than 50 scholarships.

Brittney Stobbie reflected back on her senior year at Buchholz High School when she applied for the scholarship program. Now after graduating from the University of Florida and starting her career, she said she feels blessed to have received the assistance.

“It eased a financial burden and just gave me a sense of peace going into college which was really huge,” said Stobbie.

TRENDING STORY: “This could save his life”: Alachua County firefighter needs bone marrow transplant after rare diagnosis

39 local families, businesses, and organizations are working with the Education Foundation to make this possible. Many of these scholarships have been set up to honor someone and help keep their memory alive by sending students to college.

The deadline to apply is February 15. For more information CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.