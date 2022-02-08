Alachua County Commissioners meet to discuss fee changes for Cuscowilla Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners are meeting Tuesday morning to discuss fee changes for Cuscowilla Park.

These price adjustments are being considered to offset programs costs.

Fee increases include amenities, such as the Pavillion, concession stand, cabins, pool, camping sites, and more.

The meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

