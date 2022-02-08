Advertisement

Alachua County school board members will discuss Superintendent Carlee Simon at a meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school board members are meeting today to discuss Superintendent Carlee Simon.

Members are considering a formal evaluation of the superintendent.

Some of the members have not been agreeing with her.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

