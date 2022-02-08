Alachua County school board members will discuss Superintendent Carlee Simon at a meeting
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school board members are meeting today to discuss Superintendent Carlee Simon.
Members are considering a formal evaluation of the superintendent.
TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
Some of the members have not been agreeing with her.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.