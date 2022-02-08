Alachua County school board members will discuss Superintendent Carlee Simon at a meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school board members are meeting today to discuss Superintendent Carlee Simon.

Members are considering a formal evaluation of the superintendent.

Some of the members have not been agreeing with her.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

