ASO buys new helicopter camera for Aviation Unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After the need has been there for over five years, one Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit helicopter his now equipped with a much needed camera improvement.

In 2020, the once Joint Aviation Unit was turned completely over to ASO. Richard Bray, Chief Pilot of the unit says with this change came reduced air time.

“There’s a financial challenge, but the operational challenge of day-to-day is going down to one flight crew. So, We had seven day a week coverage 12 hours a day, know we’re down to 5 day a week eight hours a day,” said Bray.

RELATED STORY: The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office helicopters are being equipped with a new camera and map system

That financial challenge did not stop ASO from paying for a new paint job and around $300,000 for a new camera and mapping system from Trakka Systems. The HD camera has better zoom, tracking and infrared capabilities along with being lighter than the analog camera used by the unit’s other helicopter.

“The HD equipment allows us better capability of surveillance and locating people because we get a much clearer view but another thing is we can operate at a lot higher altitude which is not only safer for flight operations, but noise is greatly diminished,” said Bray.

Trakka Systems also has a division based in Florida. Deputy Sheriff and Lead Tactical Flight Officer Scott Caley says that the company being located in the state was a big part in making this decision.

“We tested other camera options, but they are based all the way on the west coast. Trakka is based in Bradenton, Florida, about an hour and a half two hours away, and they have been really hands on helping us out,” said Deputy Sheriff Caley.

Training on the new system will continue on Friday when a representative from Trakka Systems comes back out to the unit.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.