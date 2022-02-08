ASO deputies that were working in special units and federal agencies are being recalled by Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson is recalling ASO deputies who had been working in special units and with federal agencies.

In a letter obtained by TV20, Watson explains the reorganization is a response to the “constraints of staffing.”

He also referenced a federal case involving a Marion County deputy working for a federal agency.

This comes after ASO was removed from the federal drug task force Hidta, with Watson stating it prompted him to re-evaluate the combined operation.

