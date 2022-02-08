ASO deputies that were working in special units and federal agencies are being recalled by Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson is recalling ASO deputies who had been working in special units and with federal agencies.
In a letter obtained by TV20, Watson explains the reorganization is a response to the “constraints of staffing.”
He also referenced a federal case involving a Marion County deputy working for a federal agency.
This comes after ASO was removed from the federal drug task force Hidta, with Watson stating it prompted him to re-evaluate the combined operation.
