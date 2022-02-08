Advertisement

ASO deputies that were working in special units and federal agencies are being recalled by Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson is recalling ASO deputies who had been working in special units and with federal agencies.

In a letter obtained by TV20, Watson explains the reorganization is a response to the “constraints of staffing.”

He also referenced a federal case involving a Marion County deputy working for a federal agency.

This comes after ASO was removed from the federal drug task force Hidta, with Watson stating it prompted him to re-evaluate the combined operation.

