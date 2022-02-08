Advertisement

Bryan Eastman files for Gainesville City Commission District 4 Seat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bryan Eastman announced his intention to run for a seat on the Gainesville City Commission.

Eastman is running for the District 4 Seat.

He describes himself as a small-business owner and democratic organizer.

Adrian Hayes Santos currently holds the position but due to term limits, isn’t able to run again.

Christian Newman has also filed to run for the seat.

