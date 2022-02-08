Bryan Eastman files for Gainesville City Commission District 4 Seat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bryan Eastman announced his intention to run for a seat on the Gainesville City Commission.

Eastman is running for the District 4 Seat.

He describes himself as a small-business owner and democratic organizer.

Adrian Hayes Santos currently holds the position but due to term limits, isn’t able to run again.

Christian Newman has also filed to run for the seat.

TRENDING STORY: FDLE concludes voter fraud investigation in Alachua County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.