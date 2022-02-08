Bullseye’s opens Wednesday in downtown Lake City
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two soft openings, Bullseye’s will make its grand opening Wednesday, February 8th.
The axe-throwing venue is bringing eight lanes of axe-throwing and each lane fits 5 people.
It also has an arcade section with games ranging from Pac-Man to Ninja Turtles.
Bullseye’s will not classify as a bar, although there will be a small drink menu.
Owner of Bullseye’s Tony Roberts says he’s been to many axe-throwing facilities when he lived just outside of Austin, Texas. He says he wanted to bring a fun spot to throw in Lake City that had more than just the bullseye.
They are using a software that provides many different styles of throwing games.
Roberts says the software puts a different spin on a normal bullseye because “after every round, the bullseye will move around on you. It’ll give you something to aim at and something different to look forward to and kind of a challenging aspect of the game. Then we’ve got tic-tac-toe that everyone knows how to play so that’s kind of a classic.”
Bullseye’s is a tenant of the owner of The Blanche. Representatives of the building say they’re excited to have a place in town serving more than drinks and food.
Director of Marketing Dennille Decker adds “people are searching to have things to do. While we’re growing we have a lot of things going on, so just having a destination that people come in and and gather with their friends and have some fun competition, I think that will add a lot of value to our downtown area.
For more information on hours and reservations, click here.
TRENDING STORY: GFR responds to house fire that forces family to evacuate
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.