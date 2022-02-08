Advertisement

Bullseye’s opens Wednesday in downtown Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two soft openings, Bullseye’s will make its grand opening Wednesday, February 8th.

The axe-throwing venue is bringing eight lanes of axe-throwing and each lane fits 5 people.

It also has an arcade section with games ranging from Pac-Man to Ninja Turtles.

Bullseye’s will not classify as a bar, although there will be a small drink menu.

Owner of Bullseye’s Tony Roberts says he’s been to many axe-throwing facilities when he lived just outside of Austin, Texas. He says he wanted to bring a fun spot to throw in Lake City that had more than just the bullseye.

They are using a software that provides many different styles of throwing games.

Roberts says the software puts a different spin on a normal bullseye because “after every round, the bullseye will move around on you. It’ll give you something to aim at and something different to look forward to and kind of a challenging aspect of the game. Then we’ve got tic-tac-toe that everyone knows how to play so that’s kind of a classic.”

Bullseye’s is a tenant of the owner of The Blanche. Representatives of the building say they’re excited to have a place in town serving more than drinks and food.

Director of Marketing Dennille Decker adds “people are searching to have things to do. While we’re growing we have a lot of things going on, so just having a destination that people come in and and gather with their friends and have some fun competition, I think that will add a lot of value to our downtown area.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

