The Children’s Table will be at three different locations distributing food

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table will be distributing food at several different locations.

They will be in Dunnellon first at 19460 East Pennsylvania Avenue at noon.

Then at 2 p.m., they will be behind Inglis’ Town Hall.

They are ending their day at Otter Creek’s Town Hall at 3:15 p.m.

They appreciate any donations and volunteers.

