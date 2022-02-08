The Children’s Table will be at three different locations distributing food

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table will be distributing food at several different locations.

They will be in Dunnellon first at 19460 East Pennsylvania Avenue at noon.

Then at 2 p.m., they will be behind Inglis’ Town Hall.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency

They are ending their day at Otter Creek’s Town Hall at 3:15 p.m.

They appreciate any donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.