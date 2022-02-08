Advertisement

Distemper cases are down to zero at Alachua County Animal Resources and Care

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Animal Resources and Care staff announced there are no more cases of distemper at the shelter.

Four of the five dogs infected were euthanized in order to control the virus, but they ended up preventing the virus from spreading to 150 dogs.

“There were a lot of challenges. But, we were able to get through it. And now we’re trying to adopt some dogs,” Ed Williams, the Director of Alachua County Animal Resources and Care said.

As of Feb. 8, all dogs have tested negative for distemper and are available for adoption.

To encourage adoptions, the ‘Meet Your Match’ adoption event runs until the end of February. Adoption fees are reduced to $14 and staff members will be able to match you with potential pets that fit your needs.

