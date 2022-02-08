Distemper cases are down to zero at Alachua County Animal Resources and Care

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Animal Resources and Care staff announced there are no more cases of distemper at the shelter.

Four of the five dogs infected were euthanized in order to control the virus, but they ended up preventing the virus from spreading to 150 dogs.

Related Story: Ocala Fire Rescue saves dog from a home fire

“There were a lot of challenges. But, we were able to get through it. And now we’re trying to adopt some dogs,” Ed Williams, the Director of Alachua County Animal Resources and Care said.

As of Feb. 8, all dogs have tested negative for distemper and are available for adoption.

To encourage adoptions, the ‘Meet Your Match’ adoption event runs until the end of February. Adoption fees are reduced to $14 and staff members will be able to match you with potential pets that fit your needs.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.