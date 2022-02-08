Advertisement

FDLE concludes voter fraud investigation in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has finalized an investigation into accusations of voter fraud.

The investigation began with a complaint claiming that the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office illegally registered 18 jail inmates to vote.

Investigators’ findings have been sent to the state attorney’s office.

Prosecutors will review the information and decide how to move forward.

