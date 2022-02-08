FDLE concludes voter fraud investigation in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has finalized an investigation into accusations of voter fraud.

The investigation began with a complaint claiming that the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office illegally registered 18 jail inmates to vote.

Investigators’ findings have been sent to the state attorney’s office.

Prosecutors will review the information and decide how to move forward.

