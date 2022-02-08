Gainesville city leaders meet to address GRU credit rating downgrades

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders met Monday to figure out how to bring back up sagging Gainesville Regional Utilities(GRU) credit ratings.

The purpose of the joint meeting with the Gainesville City Commission and the Utility Advisory Board was to learn why credit rankings have dropped five times in the past 10 years for GRU.

“Our sort of material weakness right now is our debt load,” Mayor Poe said. “That’s what we’re trying to bring down.”

Moody’s, Fitch and S&P have cited GRU’s debt and they went from a double a minus to an a rating by S&P in 2021.

While Mayor Poe said their liquidity and cash on hand is in good shape, they are going to decrease their general fund transfer by $2 million every year.

In the meeting, staff at GRU said they have to decrease their debt of $1.7 billion by roughly $100 million.

Director at Public Financial Management Chris Lover said even if the city sticks to their get out of debt plan, it will take years for agencies to see those improvements and increase ratings.

“We feel that things are in a decent place now and with the support of the UAB and the city commission and some prudent policies we can get back on the right path,” Lover said.

Lover also said if they don’t want to put GRU further in debt, rate increases are needed to reach their goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.

“So there’s a vision to get to carbon neutrality,” Lover said. “It doesn’t really seem to be like those numbers have been publicized amongst the rate payers, because ultimately it’s going to show up on their bill plus the support of the UAB and the city commission have to say we’re going to make these type of changes to finances of the utility to make this vision of 2045 happen.”

Mayor Poe said these meetings are vital for keeping their get out of debt plan on track.

“We want to layer each meeting that has to do with our budget so it adds up to the last one to where we ultimately have all the information we need to make a good solid decision for the upcoming year,” Poe said.

Poe hopes to have the budget for GRU finalized in May.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.