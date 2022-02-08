Advertisement

High Springs Police arrested three people after officers say they defrauded a disabled person

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people were arrested by High Springs Police after officers say they defrauded a disabled person.

Officers say they noticed a worker cleaning, painting, and throwing away items from a home the officer knew belonged to someone in jail.

The victim was awaiting transfer to a long-term care facility.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency

Officers say Charles Williams was trusted to care for the victim’s property.

Instead, he allowed Eddie Russel and Clarice Robinson to live in the home, change the locks, and burn the victim’s belongings.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

ACSO
ASO deputies that were working in special units and federal agencies are being recalled by Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson
UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency
Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency
UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak