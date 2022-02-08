High Springs Police arrested three people after officers say they defrauded a disabled person

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people were arrested by High Springs Police after officers say they defrauded a disabled person.

Officers say they noticed a worker cleaning, painting, and throwing away items from a home the officer knew belonged to someone in jail.

The victim was awaiting transfer to a long-term care facility.

Officers say Charles Williams was trusted to care for the victim’s property.

Instead, he allowed Eddie Russel and Clarice Robinson to live in the home, change the locks, and burn the victim’s belongings.

