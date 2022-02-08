Advertisement

A house in Gainesville caught on fire forcing the residents to evacuate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents had to evacuate their home after it caught fire.

Early Tuesday morning around 1:15 a.m., fire rescue crews responded to flames at 3725 Northwest 33rd Terrace.

When firefighters got to the scene, smoke was coming out of the attic, and the outside of the home was on fire.

They were able to put out the fire.

Because of the damage and smoke, the residents had to find somewhere else to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

