A house in Gainesville caught on fire forcing the residents to evacuate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents had to evacuate their home after it caught fire.

Early Tuesday morning around 1:15 a.m., fire rescue crews responded to flames at 3725 Northwest 33rd Terrace.

When firefighters got to the scene, smoke was coming out of the attic, and the outside of the home was on fire.

They were able to put out the fire.

TRENDING STORY: Citra shooting the latest in a growing problem for law enforcement

Because of the damage and smoke, the residents had to find somewhere else to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.