Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council may make one important change concerning salary transparency in renewing their search for a city manager.

During February 7′s city meeting, council members expressed disappointment that their top two choices for the position took positions elsewhere.

One issue may have been that one candidate was said to want a salary of $175,000 a year, while the city’s top offer was $140,000.

Some expressed surprise the salary was not posted in the job listing by the hiring firm, Narloch and Associates, who is expected to now bring back more candidates for the job.

