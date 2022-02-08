Advertisement

Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency

Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council may make one important change concerning salary transparency in renewing their search for a city manager.

During February 7′s city meeting, council members expressed disappointment that their top two choices for the position took positions elsewhere.

One issue may have been that one candidate was said to want a salary of $175,000 a year, while the city’s top offer was $140,000.

Some expressed surprise the salary was not posted in the job listing by the hiring firm, Narloch and Associates, who is expected to now bring back more candidates for the job.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville city leaders meet to address GRU credit rating downgrades

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency
Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency
ASO buys new helicopter camera for Aviation Unit
ASO buys new helicopter camera for Aviation Unit