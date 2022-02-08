Advertisement

Legislation expanding grandparents’ visitation rights clears in second committee

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Legislation allowing grandparents to visit their grandchildren when one parent is accused to be complicit in the death of the other cleared its second of three committees today.

The bill is narrowly tailored and based on the murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel in 2014. His parents have been forbidden from seeing his two sons.

Both his wife and mother-in-law have been named by police in the case, but neither has been charged with a crime. Senator Keith Perry is sponsoring the bill.

“When you think about grandparents in general, and as a matter of fact we talked about broadening the scope of this bill at some point in time, When you think about grandparents who have relationships with grandkids, really close, and sometimes I think it might be in the best interest to have the grandparent have a relationship with that child, not lose that,” says Senator Perry.

Under the bill, if a surviving parent was convicted of a crime involving the other parent’s death, or found liable in a civil suit, grandparents can ask a judge to be involved in their grandchildren’s lives.

