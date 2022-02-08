MCSO focuses on ‘sextortion’ on Safer Internet Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Overall, 85 percent of Americans say they go online on a daily basis, according to the Pew Research Center.

Some of them are bad actors.

Tuesday is the 19th anniversary of Safer Internet Day, promoting a safer online experience for all.

Today is #SaferInternetDay. Let’s #StartTheConversation about sextortion, the online exploitation crime directed toward children in which coercion or blackmail are used. https://www.stopsextortion.com/ Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

“Don’t accept friend request from people you don’t know. Make sure your setting on Messenger or anything like that are set to silent or to only accept messages from people you do know. Just make sure you’re visiting the correct sites,” Internet User, Marco Santiago said.

But detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s office said there are some out there who want to ruin that experience for others.

“For people of all ages, be mindful and use common sense for lack of a better way to put it,” MCSO Detective Nicholas Sutliff said.

Sutliff said he deals with cyber crimes on a daily basis.

“It’s so easy to hide your identity online. Obviously we try and be aggressive and vigorous in tracking this activity down, but it’s very difficult,” he said.

Everything from fraud to what’s called ‘sextortion’.

“Children may be influenced or persuaded into giving photos or videos of themselves, and as we all know, when something’s online it can’t be removed, so they may extort that child for money or gift cards,” Sutliff explained.

An ever evolving platform causing law enforcement to change with it.

