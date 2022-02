BEIJING (WCJB) - U.S Olympic speed skater Joey Mantia finished in 6th place in the Men’s 1,500-meter.

He finished with a time of one minute and 45.26 seconds.

Netherlands Kjeld Nuis took the gold.

The United States has not won the gold in this event since 2002.

