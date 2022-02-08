Senator Farmer files repeal against law banning transgender females from women’s sports

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - After a lengthy hearing on parents’ rights in their child’s sexual orientation discussions, Sen. Gary Farmer held a news conference to say he has filed legislation to repeal the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.

Passed last year, the law bans someone born a male from participating on a woman’s team.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to keep reminding people,” said Farmer “But I’m happy to keep saying it, and I’m not going to stop saying it, is that trans girls are girls, and trans rights are human rights. So I know everyone up here joins me in saying, let the kids play. That’s what this is about.”

There is also pending legislation that would provide an option to choose non-binary on driver’s licenses.

TRENDING STORY: $200,000 in college scholarships available to Alachua County Public School seniors

Copyright 2022 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.