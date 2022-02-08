Advertisement

Senator Farmer files repeal against law banning transgender females from women’s sports

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas competes in a 500 meter race in Philadelphia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022....
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas competes in a 500 meter race in Philadelphia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. NCAA rules on transgender athletes returned to the forefront when Penn swimmer Lia Thomas started smashing records this year.(Heather Khalifa | Heather Khalfia/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - After a lengthy hearing on parents’ rights in their child’s sexual orientation discussions, Sen. Gary Farmer held a news conference to say he has filed legislation to repeal the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.

Passed last year, the law bans someone born a male from participating on a woman’s team.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to keep reminding people,” said Farmer “But I’m happy to keep saying it, and I’m not going to stop saying it, is that trans girls are girls, and trans rights are human rights. So I know everyone up here joins me in saying, let the kids play. That’s what this is about.”

There is also pending legislation that would provide an option to choose non-binary on driver’s licenses.

