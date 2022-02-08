UF lacrosse team opens 2022 season on Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The next University of Florida team to make a season debut is lacrosse. Opening face-off for the Gators comes on Saturday against Kennesaw State, which kick starts a busy month of February in which UF baseball and softball will also unveil their new rosters.

Florida is coming off a run to the NCAA quarterfinals and a record of 18-3. Head coach Amanda O’Leary has lost most of last year’s goal scoring. Gone are snipers Shannon Kavanagh, Grace Haus, and Brianna Harris.

Returning talent includes midfielders Paisley Egan and Danielle Pavinelli, who combined to score 62 goals last spring. O’Leary says freshman Emma Lopinto is expected to start at attack. Overall, suiting up a different lineup than last season could turn out to be beneficial.

“We’re going to have a lot of different looks which will keep our opponents on edge because they’re not going to know who we’re going to throw out there,” said O’Leary. “I think we have a lot of depth which is exciting for us.”

With preseason Second Team All-American goalkeeper Sarah Reznick anchoring the defense, the Gators plan to stay on the national map.

“I think there’s a little more confidence and a little more trust and right now,” said Eagan. “We’re just working on going above and beyond what an average team would do, just making sure we’re accountable.”

“I’m not too worried about spots being filled,” said Reznick. “I feel like we’ve been working hard and we have a lot of depth on defense as well, so I think we’re going to come out and compete this year.”

Florida faces seven Top 25 opponents this season. Saturday’s matchup against Kennesaw State is set for 1 p.m. at the Donald R. Dizney Complex.

