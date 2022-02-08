Advertisement

UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak

UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Animal Shelter is resuming dog adoptions after an outbreak of distemper.

Officials say four dogs had to be euthanized and one was taken to another animal rescue to recover.

The shelter has 150 dogs now up for adoption, all of which, tested negative for the virus.

This month’s adoptions are just $15 as part of the shelter’s ‘Meet Your Match’ event.

RELATED STORY: The Alachua County Animal Shelter had another dog test positive for Canine Distemper to bring the total to five dogs infected

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency
Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency
UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak
Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency
Lake City City Council to make changes concerning city manager position salary transparency
ASO buys new helicopter camera for Aviation Unit
ASO buys new helicopter camera for Aviation Unit