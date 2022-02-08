UPDATE: Alachua County Animal Shelter resumes dog adoptions following distemper outbreak

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Animal Shelter is resuming dog adoptions after an outbreak of distemper.

Officials say four dogs had to be euthanized and one was taken to another animal rescue to recover.

The shelter has 150 dogs now up for adoption, all of which, tested negative for the virus.

This month’s adoptions are just $15 as part of the shelter’s ‘Meet Your Match’ event.

