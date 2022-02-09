19-year-old woman arrested on child pornography charges
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a woman accused of soliciting sexual abuse material from children on Facebook.
Officers received a cyber tip that child porn was being uploaded to Facebook by Emily Robinson.
The GPD swat team raided the home of the 19-year-old at Northwest 33rd Terrace.
Officers say her Facebook account included material of prepubescent children.
She is being charged with the possession and distribution of child porn.
TRENDING STORY: Alachua DOH officials say COVID cases have peaked, UF Health staff say hospitalizations slowly declining
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.