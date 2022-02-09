Advertisement

19-year-old woman arrested on child pornography charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a woman accused of soliciting sexual abuse material from children on Facebook.

Officers received a cyber tip that child porn was being uploaded to Facebook by Emily Robinson.

The GPD swat team raided the home of the 19-year-old at Northwest 33rd Terrace.

Officers say her Facebook account included material of prepubescent children.

She is being charged with the possession and distribution of child porn.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua DOH officials say COVID cases have peaked, UF Health staff say hospitalizations slowly declining

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Shoe thief ocala
Ocala Police are asking for help identifying thieves that are accused of stealing $18,000 worth of sneakers
soil collection
Alachua County will be holding a soil collection ceremony in commemoration of the lynchings in North Central Florida
ofr crash
A two-car collision in Ocala left three people hospitalized
father son arrest
Father and son arrested on grand theft charges