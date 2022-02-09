$9,500 reward offered for information about 2019 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jordan Freeman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A $9500 reward is being offered to anyone with information about the person who shot and killed Jordan Freeman.

Freeman was just 18 years old at the time of his death in Lake City on August 19, 2019.

Police say he was fatally shot in the head during an attempted robbery while hanging out with friends on Southwest Windsong Circle.

Columbia County Crime Stoppers and the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers are offering the reward.

TRENDING STORY: Cold Case of UF student, Tiffany Sessions, remains unsolved after 33 years

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.