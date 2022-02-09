Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Superintendent still has a job after school board member evaluations Tuesday but some board members are still concerned with her performance.

After the evaluations were approved board member Mildred Russell asked to have a review of Carlee Simon’s contract added to their March 1 agenda because three board members gave her evaluations below satisfactory.

Her overall evaluation from Tina Certain and Leanetta McNealy is highly effective.

Mildred Russell said it’s developing. Rob Hyatt said she needs improvement and Gunnar Paulson said Dr. Simon is unsatisfactory at her job.

Several parents, teachers and county leaders spoke in support of Simon while some people called in to the meeting saying a revaluation needs to be made.

“I am very much committed to this job,” Simon said. “I work extremely hard. There are things that I do that not everyone enjoys and there are things that I do that people are pleased with and if the board votes this way to end my contract obviously I would feel disappointed I don’t feel I’m done.”

While giving the worst review, Gunnar Paulson wrote a six page discussion of why he feels Simon lacks positive relationship strategies.

Paulson also said Simon has produced “high anxiety among employees” when she didn’t renew nine administrators as a part of her reorganization plan in the summer.

Carlee Simon accused Paulson of making sexist comments and violating sunshine laws in November but Paulson said there’s no back and forth between them.

Related story: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon, School Board Member Gunnar Paulson respond to letter limiting in-person conversations

“No, there hasn’t been any with me,” Paulson said. “I’m sorry but that’s incorrect and she can say otherwise. I have people who were there and would say one thing. I’m always polite with everybody.”

Russell and Rob Hyatt also cited a negative relationship between Paulson and Simon that they said is affecting the board, in their evaluations.

When Russell asked the board review Simon’s contract, McNealy suggested they would need a bigger room to hold the meeting because of how many people would show up.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.