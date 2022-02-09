Alachua County will be holding a soil collection ceremony in commemoration of the lynchings in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - In commemoration of lynchings in North Central Florida, a soil collection ceremony is being held in Alachua County.

The Waldo-Hawthorne-Campville-Rochelle Community Remembrance Project, in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative, will hold the ceremony on February 19th at Veterans Memorial Park in Waldo.

To remember those who were killed, participants will collect soil where lynchings took place.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Emergency Rental Assistance pay millions in rent and utility services to community

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.