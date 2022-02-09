Advertisement

Alachua man who assaulted ex-girlfriend at a restaurant is sentenced to 30 years in prison

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua man who attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man at a Gainesville restaurant was sentenced to prison.

Kenneth Burton will spend the next 30 years behind bars.

The 49-year-old man pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In July 2020, Burton confronted his ex-girlfriend and the man she was with at a restaurant in Butler Plaza.

He hit the man in the face and took the woman’s gun. Burton then ran off and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

