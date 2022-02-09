Alachua man who assaulted ex-girlfriend at a restaurant is sentenced to 30 years in prison

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua man who attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man at a Gainesville restaurant was sentenced to prison.

Kenneth Burton will spend the next 30 years behind bars.

The 49-year-old man pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In July 2020, Burton confronted his ex-girlfriend and the man she was with at a restaurant in Butler Plaza.

He hit the man in the face and took the woman’s gun. Burton then ran off and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

TRENDING STORY: Cold Case of UF student, Tiffany Sessions, remains unsolved after 33 years

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.