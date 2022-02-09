Alachua student with Down syndrome makes game ending shot in basketball game

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A viral video of a North Central Florida high school athlete is reminding us all to never give up no matter how many shots it takes.

Jonathan Jacome is a JV basketball player at Santa Fe High School who has Down syndrome, but he isn’t letting that get in his way of making a name for himself.

“I feel good. Life is good for me,” said Jacome.

Many people would feel the same more than 3.7 million views later. That’s how many people saw the video of Jacome on Tik Tok and Facebook.

“Comments, followers, likes… a lot,” said Jacome. A lot may be putting it lightly.

In a game against Columbia High School, he made a shot no one in that gym will ever forget.

“Never give up, never give up,” said Jacome.

While he didn’t make it on the first try, or the next few tries, his team stood by him until he made that game ending shot.

“A former coach here, a legend coach, Coach Harris, he always had a saying he said ‘If the only thing you got from basketball was the wins and the losses then you missed it,’” said Junior Varsity Coach, Zech Wilson, also known as “Coach 6ixx.”

He said while it’s the game these players practice on the court, it’s the life lessons they learn here that mean the most.

“That was a prime example of it went past the court, it was more than a game and it was just a beautiful moment,” said Coach 6ixx.

He said that very moment gave him hope for a more inclusive future.

“For them to never treat him quote on quote “differently,” they just genuinely love him like a brother and vice versa,” he said.

That support is clear on and off the court.

So remember if at first you don’t succeed, try 10 more times, because success may just come on your eleventh shot.

