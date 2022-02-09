Buchholz, P.K. Yonge advance in girls soccer regionals

(WCJB) -The high school soccer season has reached the elimination phase. The girls teams at Buchholz and P.K. Yonge both advanced with victories in Tuesday’s region quarterfinals.

Kelisha Andre and Zoe Torres scored first half goals for the Bobcats in a 2-1 win over Niceville in the Class 6A region quarterfinals. Buchholz (15-3-2) moves on to the region semifinals against Fletcher on Friday.

The Blue Wave (13-1-2) also made it through to the Class 3A round of sixteen by pulling away from FSU High, 4-1. All of the scoring came in the second half, including two goals by P.K. Yonge freshman Faith Hardy. The Blue Wave will host Wolfson on Friday.

In Class 2A, Lafayette picked up its first regional tournament win in program history, defeating Trenton, 5-1. Up next for the Hornets (14-7-1) is Christ’s Church Academy.

And in Class 4A, Santa Fe’s season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Bishop Kenny.

