Cade Museum introduces ‘Tech Tapestry Exhibit’
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum is home to a new exhibit.
TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio is joined by Jesse Hunter to talk to us about the cade museum’s newest exhibit and theme.
TRENDING STORY: Paige’s Kitchen: Chocolate Fondue
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.