Cold Case of UF student, Tiffany Sessions, remains unsolved after 33 years

Tiffany Sessions
Tiffany Sessions(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today marks 33 years since the disappearance of University of Florida student, Tiffany Sessions.

Sessions went out for a jog on February 9, 1989, and never returned.

 The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this cold case to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Kevin Allen at (352) 384-3323.

You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by contacting Alachua County Crime Stoppers Inc 352-372-STOP(7867) or download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.

