Father and son arrested on grand theft charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff Deputies arrested a father-son duo on grand theft charges.

Deputies say Eddie Jackson and Eddie Jackson Jr. were seen stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Robert’s Towing on Northeast 44th Lane.

When deputies arrived, the person who called 911 had Jackson Jr. at gunpoint.

Deputies used their air unit to Jackson Sr. hiding at Springs Baptist Church.

Once Jackson Sr. saw a K9 unit, he surrendered.

