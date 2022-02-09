Advertisement

A free VITA tax preparation event will be at Tri-County Community Resources

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Tri-County Community Resources is hosting a free VITA tax preparation event.

People can come and get help with their taxes.

The event will be held at Tri-County Community Resources.

The service is by appointment only.

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until noon.

