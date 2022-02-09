The Full House Appropriations Committee approved cutting budgets of school districts that defied the state’s ban on mask mandates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The sponsor of the move to cut a combined 200 million from twelve school districts that defied the state’s ban on mask mandates faced tough questioning Wednesday.

“How is this not punitive to those twelve counties, or the parents in those twelve counties. You want to talk about parents, putting parents first?”

“Putting parents first was intended to be punitive to the school districts that received those deductions?”

But Representative Randy Fine held his ground.

“I don’t think it’s punitive. I think it’s holding people accountable, and I think it is saying that we expect that the laws we pass be followed by all of our school districts.”

Two parents, both from Leon County spoke one against.

“This is being done to further divide our electorate. So one legislator is proposing this because he thinks he can. And the rest of you are going to go along with it, stoking those divisions.”

The other in favor.

She has been denied entry into her classroom without a mask. And she was not given credit for any hour that she missed.

The budget was approved with the cuts. “Both? Yes.”

“If these cuts remain in the budget, all twelve districts are still going to have more money in the next year than they do right now, but not as much as they would have had if they hadn’t bucked the state.”

They’re going to have more funding per student, they’re going to have more funding overall. This is a way to send a message, an important message.”

So far there has been no effort to push the cuts in the Senate. But they are likely to be an issue when negotiations begin.

