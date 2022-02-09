The Hawthorne Community Center is having free COVID-19 testing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne is having free COVID-19 testing.

The testing will take place at the Hawthorne Community Center at 6700 Southeast 221st Street.

No appointment is necessary.

Testing starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.

