The Hawthorne Community Center is having free COVID-19 testing
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne is having free COVID-19 testing.
The testing will take place at the Hawthorne Community Center at 6700 Southeast 221st Street.
No appointment is necessary.
Testing starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.
