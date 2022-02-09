Horse Capital TV highlights the Grandview event
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People from all over the country come to Ocala for the horse shows and for our warm weather during the winter.
Here’s this week’s Horse Capital TV.
RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights Equine Massage
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.