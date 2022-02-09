Advertisement

It’s a growing trend, gun violence continues in North Central Florida

It's a growing trend, gun violence continues in North Central Florida
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a growing problem for law enforcement officers in North Central Florida, The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with another shooting.

This time, at least one person was sent to the hospital. It happened around 11 o’clock Wednesday morning. Sheriff deputies were called out to the scene where they found one victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is the fifth shooting Marion County Sheriff’s has had to investigate within just the past two weeks .

As a precaution, Legacy Elementary School was placed on lockdown, the lockdown has since been lifted.

