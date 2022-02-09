Advertisement

Marion County is having a career fair for positions in the county’s departments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is hosting a career fair for positions in the county’s departments.

The county hopes to fill open positions in several different departments including animal services, library, environmental, parks and recreation, and more.

The career fair is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dunnellon Public Library.

It picks up again tomorrow at the same time at the Marion Oaks Community Center.

