Marion County is having a career fair for positions in the county’s departments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is hosting a career fair for positions in the county’s departments.

The county hopes to fill open positions in several different departments including animal services, library, environmental, parks and recreation, and more.

TRENDING STORY: MCSO focuses on ‘sextortion’ on Safer Internet Day

The career fair is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dunnellon Public Library.

It picks up again tomorrow at the same time at the Marion Oaks Community Center.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.