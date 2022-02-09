The North Central Florida YMCA is having a walk vaccine event.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Central Florida YMCA is hosting a walk-up vaccine event.

It will be at 5201 Northwest 34th Boulevard.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua DOH officials say COVID cases have peaked, UF Health staff say hospitalizations slowly declining

Healthstreet and their CTSI partners will also be providing free health screenings.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.