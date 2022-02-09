Ocala Police are asking for help identifying thieves that are accused of stealing $18,000 worth of sneakers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are asking for help identifying the thieves accused of stealing $18,000 worth of sneakers.

Officers say on January 27th at least three people broke into an athletic store in the Paddock Mall.

Using ladders, they got on the roof and cut a hole in the ceiling.

Inside they stole high-value items including Air Jordan, Nike Dunk, and Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

Just before the break-in, a U-Haul box truck was seen circling the mall.

