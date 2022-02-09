Advertisement

Ocala Police are asking for help identifying thieves that are accused of stealing $18,000 worth of sneakers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are asking for help identifying the thieves accused of stealing $18,000 worth of sneakers.

Officers say on January 27th at least three people broke into an athletic store in the Paddock Mall.

Using ladders, they got on the roof and cut a hole in the ceiling.

Inside they stole high-value items including Air Jordan, Nike Dunk, and Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

Just before the break-in, a U-Haul box truck was seen circling the mall.

