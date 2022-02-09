Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Chocolate Fondue

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fondue comes from the French term “to melt. " And chocolate fondue is guaranteed to melt hearts. This is a very simple recipe that you can make from beginning to end in less than 15 minutes. If you don’t have a fondue pot or butter warmers you can still make this recipe. Put your fondue in a crockpot or an Instant Pot on the warm setting. When selecting what to dip it’s a great idea to get to branch out. In addition to strawberries, you can also try fresh cherries, biscotti, marshmallows, cubed banana bread, or pound cake and Oreos. Enjoy!

Chocolate Fondue

  • 1 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate chips
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 2 (14ounce) can EAGLE BRAND® Sweetened Condensed Milk (NOT evaporated milk)
  • 4 tablespoons water
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

In a heavy saucepan, over medium-low heat, melt chocolate chips and butter with EAGLE BRAND milk and water. Cook and stir constantly until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Add vanilla.

