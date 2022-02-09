“Parental Rights in Education” bill moves forward drawing opposition from LGBTQ activists

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill sponsored by North Central Florida lawmakers, that would prohibit classroom discussions on gender identity, is moving through the Senate.

This bill, called Parental Rights in Education, is being called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by many LGBTQ activists.

“It’s just it’s the whole notion that parents are inherently bad and will fail at parenting if the school district doesn’t step in,” said State Representative Joe Harding, who’s sponsoring the house version of this bill.

It would ban conversations about sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.

It would also require school districts to notify a student’s parents about concerns their students bring up in school.

“You’re gonna withhold information about my student’s eating disorder, or the fact that my student is a bully or is being bullied in any of those cases... that is a blanket covered in Florida that a school district is not going to withhold anything they’re doing related to any of those issues from the parent,” said Harding.

Harding said he believes many of the people against this bill have a particular agenda.

“We’re empowering parents and giving them every opportunity they have, to have a say in their children’s life,” he said.

While supporters of the bill feel it’s empowering parents to make their own decisions for their kids, critics feel it’s harmful to the LGBTQ community.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Carolyn Webber, a parent of Alachua County Public Schools students.

“Limiting what they talk about in school will not stop children from learning about it.”

She said her kids have never told her they’ve had conversations in school she considers to be inappropriate.

“Parents need to understand that their children are going to learn things and hopefully they have enough of a good relationship with their children that they’ll come home and discuss it with them,” said Webber.

SB 1834 “Parental Rights in Education” passed 6-3 in its latest committee vote today.

The house version of the bill, HB 1557, is in committee also.

