Professional rider hospitalized with brain injury after fall at HITS Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Watching Cassandra Kahle win the $100,000 grand pre at the Penn National in October is one of Emil Padone’s favorite memories as Kahl’s trainer.

“That was a super special day for us,” said Spadone. “It was a big class, large money class and just a thrill for us.”

But a different rush of emotions came over him on January 29th when he watched Kahle fall while showing at HITS Ocala. He said Kahle’s horse jumped too early resulting in the both of them hitting the backside of the jump.

“Cassie fell to the left and really gave her head a strong smack with plenty of force behind it,” said Spadone. “I just assumed she was gonna hop up like it happens... it’s part of the game and part of the sport.”

Though Kahle was wearing a helmet, the fall landed her in the hospital with a brain injury.

February 8 brought hope, as Kahle woke up from her ten day coma. In a Facebook post, her loved ones said she is responsive and communicating with hand signals.

“As the days have gone on here they’ve made it clear she’s not walking out of here,” said Spadone. “She’s going to have to go to rehab. This could be a pretty long recovery.”

A recovery that he’s sure will end with Kahle, not only back on her feet, but back on her horse as well.

“She’s been doing this her whole life. It’s her passion. She loves riding. She loves showing” Spadone added. “I feel in my heart that she will be back at it.”

An outpour of love and support can be found on Cassie’s GoFundMe page, as more than $125,000 dollars has been raised in three days.

“It’s just unbelievable the amount of people that care about each other in this sport so it really mean something,” said Spadone.

The GoFundMe page will help pay for medical and rehabilitation expenses. A charity of Kahle’s choosing will receive any left over funds.

