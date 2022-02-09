Student wounded in 2018 Forest High School shooting sues the Marion County School District

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The sole student wounded in the 2018 Forest High School shooting is suing the Marion County School District for damages.

According to court documents, Even Eckenroth is suing for more than $30,000.

The suit claims the district failed to protect its students and thus holds it accountable for his injuries.

