Trenton rally stuns Williston in boys hoops district semis

Tigers prevail in must-win showdown, will face top-seeded Panthers Friday
Tigers to face Newberry in district final
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton Tigers pulled off a magic trick on Tuesday, coming back from a 36-17 third quarter deficit to knock off host Williston, 50-44 in the semifinals of the Class 1A-District 7 boys basketball tournament.

The Tigers slowly clawed back into the game, and forced Williston to use a timeout following a 10-0 run that cut the deficit to 36-27 in the third. By the mid-point of the fourth quarter, the Tigers had the lead, 41-39.

Trenton finished the game scoring 33 of the final 41 points and will face Newberry in Friday’s district title game.

