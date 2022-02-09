Trenton rally stuns Williston in boys hoops district semis

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton Tigers pulled off a magic trick on Tuesday, coming back from a 36-17 third quarter deficit to knock off host Williston, 50-44 in the semifinals of the Class 1A-District 7 boys basketball tournament.

The Tigers slowly clawed back into the game, and forced Williston to use a timeout following a 10-0 run that cut the deficit to 36-27 in the third. By the mid-point of the fourth quarter, the Tigers had the lead, 41-39.

Trenton finished the game scoring 33 of the final 41 points and will face Newberry in Friday’s district title game.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.