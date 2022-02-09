TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jonathan Howes (Countryside Christian)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jonathan Howes’ journey to being the starting center for Countryside Christian got off to a rocky start.

The 6′4 senior of the Minute Men’s boys basketball team decided to try out for the squad after developing a love for the game by playing it after school at his church. The only problem was, he hadn’t refined his skills to be ready to play organized ball, so he needed a lot of practice to bring his ability up to par.

“Well, when I first came here I couldn’t shoot at all, so that’s improved,” said Meldon Scholar Athlete Jonathan Howes. “Knowing where to go, rebounding, kind of moving where people are.”

But over the next three years, Howes put in the work necessary to hone his game and become a leader on the team. Now, the captain of the Minute Men can bang with the best of opposing big men in the paint.

“While everyone else is worrying about the shot, you have to already be getting in position in front of them or whatever. You have to be a little bit better at your job because there are some 300 pound dudes you have to jump pretty high to get by. It’s what I’ve been trained for so I enjoy it.”

His attitude and willingness to stand tall against bigger, stronger competition is why his coach believes he can handle any form of adversity with ease.

“It takes a lot of confidence and teaching that just believing that you can get in there and play with the best of them,” said Minute Men boys basketball coach Nathanial Ford. “Take it one game at a time to gain that confidence to go out and compete. When you’re on the floor, you’re dealing with stressful situations. Somebody may try to bow you in the mouth, bow you in the chest or just get the best of you, it just builds character.”

Academically, Howes makes the grade, too.

Since he’s home schooled, Howes has been taking dual enrollment classes at Santa Fe College and the University of Florida from the time he was 14 years old. His dedication to his studies has helped him earn a 4.6 weighted g.p.a. On top of that, when he graduates with his high school diploma this spring, he’ll also earn his Associates degree because he has so many credits built up from his higher level classes.

Howes is also the founding President for the local chapter of Eta Sigma Alpha Homeschool Honor Society as well as a member of the Santa Fe College Honors Program and Phi Theta Kappa Collegiate Honor Society. Along with his athletic and academic achievements, Howes has over 650 documented service hours, including but not limited to, dedicated to serving the Florida Senate as a Page for Keith Perry, UF SHANDS Hospital, UF Museum of Natural History, and Youth in Government.

Howes plans to pursue a career in engineering and politics after he graduates college.

