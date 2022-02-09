A two-car collision in Ocala left three people hospitalized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Ocala Tuesday.

It happened around noon on Southwest College Road.

Fire rescue crews say a van and a mini-van crashed.

Crews cut the driver out of the mini-van and took the patient to the hospital.

Both the passengers of the van were hospitalized.

