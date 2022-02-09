A two-car collision in Ocala left three people hospitalized
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Ocala Tuesday.
It happened around noon on Southwest College Road.
Fire rescue crews say a van and a mini-van crashed.
Crews cut the driver out of the mini-van and took the patient to the hospital.
Both the passengers of the van were hospitalized.
