UF HealthStreet offers free vaccines at North Central Florida YMCA

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Covid vaccinations were available for young men and others at the North Central Florida YMCA today.

The event was open to everyone, and the UF HealthStreet clinic offered the first, second, and booster phases of the vaccine.

Organizers of today’s event want people to know that even if you’ve recently had Covid, it’s never too early to get the booster.

Luisa Murphy, the lead community worker at HealthStreet, emphasizes that “once you have Covid yes, you have a little bit of immunity, but we’ve definitely seen a trend that you still need that extra protection by the booster. So even if you’ve had Covid recently, we encourage everyone to get that booster vaccination to get that extra protection.”

Murphy adds their goal is to continue to vaccinate the unvaccinated and reduce hesitancy and answer questions.

Free health screenings were available as well.

