Urgent need for foster families in North Central Florida

The Partnership for Strong Families helps place children who have been neglected or abused into safe partner homes.
By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Partnership for Strong Families helps place children who have been neglected or abused into safe partner homes.

The agency assists with thirteen counties in North Central Florida including Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, and Gilchrist county.

In December, across all of the counties, they had four-hundred and thirty-five children in foster care with only one-hundred and seventeen foster homes available.

Andrea Dziwulski’s family became a foster home while she was in high school and they recently adopted two brothers.

“I’ve seen just how far my brothers have come in the short time living with us. Getting them to reach their goals and really accomplish everything and having that family is something that everyone deserves” said Dziwulski.

The need right now is to have new families become certified through the program’s PRIDE training course.

Governor Ron Desantis has proclaimed every second week of February be Florida Foster Family appreciation week.

“They are absolutely incredible. They’re so selfless and giving and we just want to appreciate them” said Director of Communications, Stevie Doyle.

The agency hosts monthly informational sessions both on Zoom and in-person for anyone interested.

“It makes a huge impact on the community. It makes a huge impact on the life of the child in your home, that is displaced from their home” said Doyle.

Hundreds more of these homes are needed and if you are interested click here.

